Maker Feed 🔨
1) When you sign up, you will be taken to a page with twitter lists to select from
2) Choose a list you find interesting, specify your criteria and hit 'Go'
eg. 'find the 10 most active makers of indiehacker-community'
3) View the users, you can either follow them or search again
While building Maker Feed, I found that I needed full read and write access to the user's Twitter profile
I understand that it might be too much to ask for, given that it is a very simple service
In order to create a sense of security and show my pure intentions, I decided to open source it
The complete story, from idea conception to launch can be found on a single twitter thread
You can also view all my public todos on WIP