I know Steve Jobs is kinda irrelevant but he looks fucking fabulous

Maker Feed 🔨

Find and follow amazing makers on Twitter in just two clicks

View Code on GitHub Sign Up with Twitter

How does it work? 🤔

1) When you sign up, you will be taken to a page with twitter lists to select from

2) Choose a list you find interesting, specify your criteria and hit 'Go'
eg. 'find the 10 most active makers of indiehacker-community'

3) View the users, you can either follow them or search again

Open Source

View Code on GitHub

While building Maker Feed, I found that I needed full read and write access to the user's Twitter profile

I understand that it might be too much to ask for, given that it is a very simple service

In order to create a sense of security and show my pure intentions, I decided to open source it

Built in the Open

View Story on Twitter View Progress on WIP

The complete story, from idea conception to launch can be found on a single twitter thread

You can also view all my public todos on WIP